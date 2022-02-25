Global covid cases top 431 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,893,585 on Thursday, as 12,406 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 304 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 513,258.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,580,995 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 647,486.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 10 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,516 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning as the positivity rate and the number of deaths keep declining.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 5.53 per cent from Wednesday’s 5.58 per cent after testing 27,350 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported five more Covid-linked deaths with 1,298 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,005 while the caseload to 19,39,651.
Among the new deceased, eight were men and two were women.
Of the deaths, three each were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two from Rangpur and one each from Khulna and Sylhet divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 92.09 per cent with the recovery of 6,459 more patients during the 24-hour period.