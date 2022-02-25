Global covid cases top 431 million

Prothom Alo English Desk

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 431 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 431,186,116 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,927,226 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 78,796,234 cases so far and 944,756 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.