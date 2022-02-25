International

Global covid cases top 431 million

Prothom Alo English Desk

A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 431 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 431,186,116 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,927,226 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 78,796,234 cases so far and 944,756 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,893,585 on Thursday, as 12,406 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 304 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 513,258.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,580,995 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 647,486.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 10 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,516 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning as the positivity rate and the number of deaths keep declining.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 5.53 per cent from Wednesday’s 5.58 per cent after testing 27,350 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported five more Covid-linked deaths with 1,298 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,005 while the caseload to 19,39,651.

Among the new deceased, eight were men and two were women.

Of the deaths, three each were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two from Rangpur and one each from Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 92.09 per cent with the recovery of 6,459 more patients during the 24-hour period.

