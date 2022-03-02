Global Covid cases top 438 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,931,045 on Tuesday with 6,915 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 180 more deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 514,023.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,818,850 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 649,922.
Covid situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged eight more Covid deaths with 799 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning as the positivity rate kept declining.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 3.35 per cent from Monday’s 3.65 per cent after testing 23,883 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, Bangladesh reported four more Covid deaths with 897 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,045 while the caseload to 1,944,376.
Among the new deceased, five were men and three women. Three deaths were reported in Chattogram division while two in Rajshahi and one each in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate increased to 93.71 per cent with the recovery of 7,460 more patients during the 24-hour period.
Covid situation in February
In February, the country reported 643 Covid deaths and 144,744 new cases while 246,452 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.
Among the 643 deceased during the period, 421 were unvaccinated patients, 61 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 158 with two doses and three with three doses.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.