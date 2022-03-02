Global Covid cases top 438 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 438 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 438,280,679 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,964,324 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,088,507 cases so far and 952,629 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.