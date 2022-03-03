Global Covid cases top 440 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 440 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 440,135,669 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,972,440 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 79,143,710 cases so far and 954, 512 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.