Global Covid cases top 440 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ambulance attendants transport a patient with suspected symptoms of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection to an ambulance to be transferred to another hospital, as the outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 13 November 2020
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 440 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 440,135,669 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,972,440 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 79,143,710 cases so far and 954, 512 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,938,599 on Wednesday with 7,554 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry data.

Besides, 223 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 514,246.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,846,495 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 650,254.

Covid situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged eight more Covid deaths with 732 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 3.22 per cent from Tuesday’s 3.35 per cent after testing 22,727 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported eight more Covid-linked deaths with 799 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,053 and the caseload to 1,945,108.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 93.93 per cent with the recovery of 4,824 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On 9 December last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks.

The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

