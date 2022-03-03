Global Covid cases top 440 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,938,599 on Wednesday with 7,554 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 223 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 514,246.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,846,495 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 650,254.
Covid situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged eight more Covid deaths with 732 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 3.22 per cent from Tuesday’s 3.35 per cent after testing 22,727 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported eight more Covid-linked deaths with 799 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,053 and the caseload to 1,945,108.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 93.93 per cent with the recovery of 4,824 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.