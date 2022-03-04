Global Covid cases top 442 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 442 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 442,063,007 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,982,404 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 79,192,502 cases so far and 956,498 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.