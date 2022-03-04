International

Global Covid cases top 442 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia on 17 June 2021.
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 442 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 442,063,007 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,982,404 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 79,192,502 cases so far and 956,498 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,951,262 on Thursday with 6,102 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry data.

Besides, 201 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 514,620.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,906,214 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 650,646.

Covid situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged five more Covid deaths with 657 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The daily positivity rate declined to 2.91 per cent from Wednesday’s 3.22 per cent after testing 22,584 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported eight more Covid deaths with 732 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,058 and the caseload to 19,45,765.

Among the new deceased, four were women and one was a man. All five deaths were reported from Dhaka division alone.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 94.13 per cent with the recovery of 4,628 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On 9 December last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks.

The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

