International

Global Covid cases top 445 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 445 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 445,005,937 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,994,717 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 79,265,726 cases so far and 958,437 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,957,477 on Saturday, as 5,921 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 289 deaths from the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 514,878.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,040,800 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 652,216.

Advertisement

Situation in Bangladesh

Amid the declining trend in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid deaths with 368 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 2.11 per cent from Friday’s 3.20 per cent after testing 17,463 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Friday, Bangladesh reported six more Covid-linked deaths with 604 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,077 while the caseload to 1,946,737.

Among the new deceased, seven were men and six women.

Eight of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division while two from Barishal and one each from Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 94.52 per cent with the recovery of 4,108 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Read more from International
Post Comment
Advertisement