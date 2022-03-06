Global Covid cases top 445 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,957,477 on Saturday, as 5,921 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 289 deaths from the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 514,878.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,040,800 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 652,216.
Situation in Bangladesh
Amid the declining trend in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid deaths with 368 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 2.11 per cent from Friday’s 3.20 per cent after testing 17,463 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Friday, Bangladesh reported six more Covid-linked deaths with 604 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,077 while the caseload to 1,946,737.
Among the new deceased, seven were men and six women.
Eight of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division while two from Barishal and one each from Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 94.52 per cent with the recovery of 4,108 more patients during the 24-hour period.