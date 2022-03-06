Global Covid cases top 445 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 445 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 445,005,937 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,994,717 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 79,265,726 cases so far and 958,437 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.