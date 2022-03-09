Global Covid cases top 449 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,971,308 on Tuesday, as 3,993 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 108 deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 515,210.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,152,318 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 653,134.
Global vaccine disparity continues, with only 6.95% of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared to more than 73% in high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported seven more Covid deaths with 446 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning amid the declining trend in infections and fatalities.
The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 2.23 per cent from Monday’s 2.18 per cent after testing 19,964 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, Bangladesh reported four Covid deaths with 436 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,096 and the caseload to 1,948,148.
Among the new deceased, five were men and two were women. Six of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division and one from Sylhet division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 94.96 per cent with the recovery of 3,062 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.