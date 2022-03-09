Global Covid cases top 449 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 449 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 449,516,623 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,013,873 Wednesday morning.

Despite vaccine availability, the United States is nearing one million reported deaths on its own, the biggest official death toll in the world, reports AP.

The US has recorded 79,369,007 cases so far and 961,843 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.