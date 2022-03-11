Global Covid cases top 453 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,983,723 on Thursday, as 3,656 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 255 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 515,745.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,249,903 cases as of Thursday while its Covid death toll rose to 654,147
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged three more Covid deaths with 327 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning amid a continuous downtrend in the positivity rate.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 1.91 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.97 per cent after testing 17,093 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported one Covid-linked death with 323 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,100 and the caseload to 1,948,798.
All the three deceased were men.
Two of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one from Khulna division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 95.20 per cent with the recovery of 2,479 more patients during the 24-hour period.