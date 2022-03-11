Global Covid cases top 453 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 453 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 453,226,552 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,029,046 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 79,454,930 cases so far and 965,466 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.