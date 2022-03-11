International

Global Covid cases top 453 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 453 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 453,226,552 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,029,046 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 79,454,930 cases so far and 965,466 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,983,723 on Thursday, as 3,656 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 255 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 515,745.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,249,903 cases as of Thursday while its Covid death toll rose to 654,147

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged three more Covid deaths with 327 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning amid a continuous downtrend in the positivity rate.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 1.91 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.97 per cent after testing 17,093 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported one Covid-linked death with 323 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,100 and the caseload to 1,948,798.

All the three deceased were men.

Two of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one from Khulna division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 95.20 per cent with the recovery of 2,479 more patients during the 24-hour period.

