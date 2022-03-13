Global Covid cases top 455.5 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 455.5 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 455,675,890 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,038,904 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 79,508,508 cases so far and 967,158 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.