Global Covid cases top 455.5 million

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,989,398 on Sunday, as 1,523 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, as many as 133 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 515,847.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,313,228 cases as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 654,843.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged three more Covid deaths with 198 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning amid a continuous downtrend in the positivity rate.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 1.77 per cent from Friday’s 1.86 per cent after testing 11,183 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fatalities and cases on Saturday were lower than Friday that witnessed four deaths with 257 cases.
The latest numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,108 while the caseload to 19, 49,253.
The death of the three people, all men, were reported from Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Barishal divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.39 per cent with the recovery of 1,821 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks.
The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.