Global Covid cases top 461 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 461 million as the pandemic enters into its third year, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 461,461,685 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,050,929 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,586,694 cases so far and 966,386 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.