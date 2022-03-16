Global Covid cases top 461 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,996,062 on Tuesday, as 2,568 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 97 related deaths since Monday morning took the total death toll to 515,974.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,441,039 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 655,878.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged zero Covid death in 24 hours till Tuesday morning after more than three months amid signs that the pandemic is easing with declining positivity rate.
The country, however, logged 217 more infections during the 24-hour period.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid death with 262 cases.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate declined to 1.54 per cent from Monday’s 1.75 per cent after testing 14,074 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest figures, the caseload rose to 1,949,942 in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.61 per cent with the recovery of 1,600 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.