Global Covid cases top 463 million

Besides, as many as 98 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 516,072.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,488,777 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 656,231.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17 per cent in the last week while Covid-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases that first began in January.
In the UN health agency’s weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said there were more than 11 million new Covid-19 infections last week—about an 8 per cent rise—and 43,000 new deaths. The number of Covid deaths globally has been dropping for the past three weeks.
The biggest increase in cases were seen in the Western Pacific and Africa, where infections rose by 29 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Elsewhere, cases dropped by more than 20 per cent in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas. In Europe, cases inched up by about 2 per cent.
Situation in Bangladesh
No Covid death was reported in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Wednesday morning like the previous day.
On Tuesday, the country logged zero Covid death after more than three months.
Besides, 182 more infections were reported during the 24-hour period.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate declined to 1.38 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.54 per cent after 13,062 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest report, the country’s total fatalities stated static at 29,112 while the caseload rose to 1,950,124.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.67 per cent with the recovery of 1,192 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.