Global Covid cases top 463 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 463 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 463,663,236 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,057,996 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 79,631,708 cases so far and 968,329 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,998,938 on Wednesday, as 2,876 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry data.