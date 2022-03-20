International

Global Covid cases top 469 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia on 17 June 2021.
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 469 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 469,565,560 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,074,234 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 79,728,165 cases so far and 971,182 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,007,841 till Sunday as 3,836 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 229 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 516,510.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,624,435 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 657,389.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death with 62 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning

On Friday, the country logged two Covid deaths with 106 cases after witnessing zero death from the virus infection for three consecutive days.

On Tuesday, the country logged zero Covid deaths after more than three months.

The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate declined to 0.83 per cent from Friday’s 1.16 per cent after testing 7,451 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest numbers country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,114 while the caseload mounted to 1,950,527.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 95.85 per cent with the recovery of 1,014 more patients during the 24-hour period.

