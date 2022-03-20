Global Covid cases top 469 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 469 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 469,565,560 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,074,234 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 79,728,165 cases so far and 971,182 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.