Global Covid cases top 470 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 470 million as the pandemic enters into its third year, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 470,646,813 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,077,482 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 79,734,788 cases so far and 971,162 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.