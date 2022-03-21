Global Covid cases top 470 million

In China, the government reported 2,027 new cases in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday, up from the previous day’s 1,737, reports AP.
China’s national health authorities reported two Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January last year, bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.
China had recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. It revised its death toll once in April 2020, adding in new deaths that were not initially counted as the pandemic overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and other systems.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,007,841 on Sunday, as 1,761 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 127 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 516,479.
Meanwhile, Brazil reported 304 deaths and 44,154 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 657,102 and the total caseload to 29,617,266, the country’s Ministry of Health reported Saturday.
Brazil has been struggling with the Omicron variant of the virus since the end of December, with a record number of infections in January, but since February, indicators such as deaths, hospitalizations and positive cases have been in sharp decline, according to official data.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported three Covid deaths with 82 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning after seeing a deathless day.
The daily positivity rate rose a bit to 0.90 from Saturday’s 0.83 per cent after testing 9.082 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest numbers country’s total fatalities rose to 29,117 while the caseload mounted to 1,950,609.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.89 per cent with the recovery of 837 more patients during the 24-hour period.