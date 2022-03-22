Global Covid cases top 472 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 472 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 472,048,486 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,093,516 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,775,780 cases so far and 972, 603 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.