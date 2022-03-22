Global Covid cases top 472 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 430,106,611 on Monday, as 1,549 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, as many as 129 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 516,574.
Meanwhile, Brazil reported 102 deaths and 11,364 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 657,363 and the total caseload to 29,641,848, the country’s Ministry of Health reported Monday.
Brazil has been struggling with the Omicron variant of the virus since the end of December, with a record number of infections in January, but since February, indicators such as deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases have been in sharp decline, according to official data.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh once again reported zero Covid death, with 116 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate rose a bit to 1.06 per cent from Sunday’s 0.90 per cent after 10,899 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest numbers, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,117 while the caseload mounted to 1,950,725.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.94 per cent with the recovery of 1,140 more patients during the 24-hour period.