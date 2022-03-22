International

Global Covid cases top 472 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 472 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 472,048,486 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,093,516 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,775,780 cases so far and 972, 603 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 430,106,611 on Monday, as 1,549 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, as many as 129 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 516,574.

Meanwhile, Brazil reported 102 deaths and 11,364 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 657,363 and the total caseload to 29,641,848, the country’s Ministry of Health reported Monday.

Brazil has been struggling with the Omicron variant of the virus since the end of December, with a record number of infections in January, but since February, indicators such as deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases have been in sharp decline, according to official data.

Advertisement

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh once again reported zero Covid death, with 116 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate rose a bit to 1.06 per cent from Sunday’s 0.90 per cent after 10,899 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest numbers, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,117 while the caseload mounted to 1,950,725.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 95.94 per cent with the recovery of 1,140 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Read more from International
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement