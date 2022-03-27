Global Covid cases top 480 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,019,270 on Sunday, as 1,238 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 179 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,034
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,839,103 cases as of Sunday, while its Covid death toll rose to 659,046.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 65 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,239.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,118 as no death was reported during the period.
The daily positivity rate declined a bit to 0.89 per cent from Friday’s 1.03 per cent after testing 7,336 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.20 per cent with the recovery of 983 more patients during the 24-hour period.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.