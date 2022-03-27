Global Covid cases top 480 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 480 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 480,076,170 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,120,910 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 79,946,097 cases so far and 976,652 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.