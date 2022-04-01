Global Covid cases top 488 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 488 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 488,163,510 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,142,579 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,103, 665 cases so far and 980,624 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.