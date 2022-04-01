Global Covid cases top 488 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,025,556 on Thursday, as 1,116 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 52 new deaths from the pandemic took the total death toll to 521,211
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,947,895 infections as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 659,860.
The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40 per cent last week, likely due to changes in how Covid-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organization report released Wednesday.
In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, the UN health agency said the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere, including in WHO’s Western Pacific region, where they had been rising since December, reports AP.
About 10 million new Covid-19 infections and more than 45,000 deaths were reported worldwide over the past week, following a 23 per cent drop in fatalities the week before.
WHO has said repeatedly that Covid-19 case counts are likely a vast underestimate of the coronavirus’ prevalence? The agency cautioned countries in recent weeks against dropping their comprehensive testing and other surveillance measures, saying that doing so would cripple efforts to accurately track the spread of the virus.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 73 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,577.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.
On Wednesday, the number of infections was lower as 72 new cases were reported with two deaths.
The daily positivity rate dropped a bit to 0.78 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.89 per cent after testing 9,390 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.40 per cent with the recovery of 886 more patients during the 24-hour period.