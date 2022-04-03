Global Covid cases top 490 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,028,131 on Sunday, as 2,356 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 193 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded since Saturday morning, pushing up the death toll to 521,374.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,995,575 infections as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 660,371.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 56 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,714.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.
On Friday, 81 new cases were reported with no death.
The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.88 per cent from Friday’s 1.09 per cent after testing 6,367 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.47 per cent with the recovery of 717 more patients during the 24-hour period.