Global Covid cases top 490 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant
AFP file photo

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 490 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 490,610,853 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,150,934 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 80,150,804 cases so far and 982,533 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,028,131 on Sunday, as 2,356 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 193 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded since Saturday morning, pushing up the death toll to 521,374.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,995,575 infections as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 660,371.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 56 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,714.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.

On Friday, 81 new cases were reported with no death.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.88 per cent from Friday’s 1.09 per cent after testing 6,367 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.47 per cent with the recovery of 717 more patients during the 24-hour period.

