Global Covid cases top 490 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 490 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 490,610,853 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,150,934 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 80,150,804 cases so far and 982,533 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.