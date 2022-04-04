Global Covid cases top 491 million

The prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain’s official statistics agency, reports AP.
Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending 26 March, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the UK.
Hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with COVID-19 is still relatively low compared with earlier this year. Nonetheless, the latest estimates suggest that the steep climb in new infections since late February, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, has continued well into March.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,028,131 on Sunday, as 1,096 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 81 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,345.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 56 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,770.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.
The daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.79 per cent from Saturday’s 0.88 per cent after testing 7,099 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.50 per cent with the recovery of 596 more patients during the 24-hour period.