Global Covid cases top 491 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 491 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 491,352,180 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,152,703 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 80,155,397 cases so far and 982,565 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.