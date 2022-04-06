Global Covid cases top 493 million

The prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK has reached record levels, with about one in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain’s official statistics agency, reports AP.
Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending 26 March, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible Omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the UK.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,029,839 on Tuesday, as 795 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 58 deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the Covid death toll in the country to 521,416.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,042,272 infections as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 660,786.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 35 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,867.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,123 as no death was reported during the period.
The daily positivity rate dropped to 0.52 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020, after testing 6,836 samples during the period.
On Monday, the number of infections was higher as 61 new cases were reported with one death, taking the positivity rate to 0.78 per cent.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The recovery rate rose to 96.59 per cent with the recovery of 899 more patients during the 24-hour period.
Earlier on 27 March, Bangladesh logged its lowest daily positivity rate at 0.54 per cent reporting 43 cases with zero death.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.