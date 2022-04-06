Global Covid cases top 493 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 493 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 493,604,859 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,158,583 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 80,208,810 cases so far and 982,576 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.