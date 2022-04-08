International

Global Covid cases top 496 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021
The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 496 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 496,005,686 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,170,129 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,289,237 cases so far and 984, 571 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,032,752 on Thursday, as 794 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 117 fatalities were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the Covid death toll in the country to 521,604.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,094,388 infections as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 661,035.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 44 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,947.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained static at 29,123 as no death was reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.65 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.61 per cent after testing 6,780 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, the number of infections was lower as 36 new cases were reported with zero fatalities.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.66 per cent with the recovery of 627 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

