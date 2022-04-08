Global Covid cases top 496 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 496 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 496,005,686 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,170,129 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,289,237 cases so far and 984, 571 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.