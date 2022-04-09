International

Global Covid cases top 497 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Covid vaccine and testing site is set up outside of Yankee Stadium on the Opening Day of the season for the Yankees as they face off against rivals the Boston Red Sox on 8April 08, 2022 in New York CityAFP

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 497 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 497,435,121 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,174, 022 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 80,385,966 cases so far and 985,100 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,033,067 on Friday, with 1,109 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 43 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 521,573.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,125,540 infections as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 661,377.

