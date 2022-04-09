Global Covid cases top 497 million

The US has recorded 80,385,966 cases so far and 985,100 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,033,067 on Friday, with 1,109 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 43 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 521,573.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,125,540 infections as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 661,377.