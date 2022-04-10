Global Covid cases top 498 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 498 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 498,154,313 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,176,420 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 80,399,474 cases so far and 985,482 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.