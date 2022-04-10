Global Covid cases top 498 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,035,271 on Saturday, with 2,204 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 122 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Friday morning took the total death toll to 521,695.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 28 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,52,023.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained static at 29,123 as no death was reported during the period for the fifth consecutive day.
The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.62 per cent from Friday’s 0.77 per cent after testing 4,491 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Friday, the number of infections was higher as 48 new cases were reported with no death.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.72 per cent with the recovery of 610 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.
Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.
The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.