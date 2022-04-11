Global Covid cases top 498 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,034,217 on Sunday with 1,054 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 29 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 521,685.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 42 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,065.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained static at 29,123 as no death was reported during the period for the 6th consecutive day.
The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.80 per cent from Saturday’s 0.62 per cent after testing 5,254 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.75 per cent with the recovery of 707 more patients during the 24-hour period.