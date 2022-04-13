Global Covid cases top 500 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 500 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 500,363,741 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,183,944 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 80,476,404 cases so far and 986,346 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.