Global Covid cases top 500 million

A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021
The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 500 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 500,363,741 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,183,944 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 80,476,404 cases so far and 986,346 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,036,928 on Tuesday, with 796 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 19 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 521,710.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,161,909 infections as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 661,576.

Covid Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 22 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,131.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,124 as no deaths were reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 0.38 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020, after 5,800 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Monday, the number of infections was higher as 44 new cases were reported with one death, taking the positivity rate to 0.71 per cent.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.80 per cent with the recovery of 375 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Earlier on 5 April, Bangladesh logged its lowest daily positivity rate at 0.52 per cent reporting 35 cases with zero deaths.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.

The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

