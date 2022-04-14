Global Covid cases top 501 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 501 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 501,512,915 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,188,577 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 80,518,050 cases so far and 987,331 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.