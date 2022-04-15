Global Covid cases top 502 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,039,099 on Thursday, with 877 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 36 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 521,772.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 35 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,197.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,124 as no deaths were reported during the period.
The daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.52 per cent after 6,704 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.82 per cent with the recovery of 205 more patients during the 24-hour period.