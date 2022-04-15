Global Covid cases top 502 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 502 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 502,653,048 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,192,910 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,573,408 cases so far and 988,149 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.