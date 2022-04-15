International

Global Covid cases top 502 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Covid vaccine and testing site is set up outside of Yankee Stadium on the Opening Day of the season for the Yankees as they face off against rivals the Boston Red Sox on 8April 08, 2022 in New York City
AFP

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 502 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 502,653,048 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,192,910 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,573,408 cases so far and 988,149 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,039,099 on Thursday, with 877 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 36 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 521,772.

Covid Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 35 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,197.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,124 as no deaths were reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.52 per cent after 6,704 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.82 per cent with the recovery of 205 more patients during the 24-hour period.

