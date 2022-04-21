Global Covid cases top 506 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 506 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 506,793,550 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,207,183 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 80,801,505 cases so far and 990,206 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,047,594 on Wednesday, as 2,067 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 40 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 522,006.