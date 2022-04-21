International

Global Covid cases top 506 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, 4 November, 2021
The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 506 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 506,793,550 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,207,183 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 80,801,505 cases so far and 990,206 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,047,594 on Wednesday, as 2,067 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 40 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 522,006.

Covid Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has logged one more Covid-linked death with 28 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities stood at 29,127 while the caseload mounted to 1,952,440 with the new numbers.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 0.55 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.90 per cent after testing 5,133 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.91 per cent with the recovery of 546 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.

The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

