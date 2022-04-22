Global Covid cases top 507 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,050,877 on Thursday, as 903 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 89 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 522,095.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 45 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning taking the total caseload to 1,952,485.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate rose slightly to 0.76 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.55 per cent after testing 5,929 samples during the period.
On Wednesday, the number of infections was lower as 28 new cases were reported with one death.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.92 per cent with the recovery of 369 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.