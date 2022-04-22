International

Global Covid cases top 507 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia on 17 June 2021.
The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 507 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 507,703,013 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,211,364 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,850,913 cases so far and 990,677 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,050,877 on Thursday, as 903 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 89 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 522,095.

Covid Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 45 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning taking the total caseload to 1,952,485.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily positivity rate rose slightly to 0.76 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.55 per cent after testing 5,929 samples during the period.

On Wednesday, the number of infections was lower as 28 new cases were reported with one death.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.92 per cent with the recovery of 369 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

