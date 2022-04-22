Global Covid cases top 507 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 507 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 507,703,013 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,211,364 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 80,850,913 cases so far and 990,677 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.