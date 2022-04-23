Global Covid cases top 508 million

The US has recorded 80,952,109 cases so far and 991,171 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,052,425 on Friday, as 2,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal Health Ministry's latest data.
This is the third consecutive day when the number of new cases has breached the 2,000-mark, after hitting low for the past several months.
Besides, there were 54 new deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 522,116.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 21 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning taking the total caseload to 1,952,506.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate rose slightly to 0.54 per cent from Thursday’s 0.76 per cent after testing 3,916 samples during the period.
On Thursday, the number of infections was higher as 45 new cases were reported.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.42 per cent with the recovery of 173 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.