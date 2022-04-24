Global Covid cases top 509 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,057,545 on Sunday, as 5,120 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal Health Ministry’s latest data.
This is the third consecutive day when the number of new cases has breached the 2,000-mark, after hitting low for the past several months.
Besides, there were 77 new deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 522,193.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 26 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning taking the total caseload to 1,952,532.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate rose slightly to 0.55 per cent from Friday’s 0.54 per cent after testing 4,708 samples during the period.
On Friday, the number of infections was lower as 21 new cases were reported with zero death.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.96 per cent with the recovery of 315 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.
Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.