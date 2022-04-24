Global Covid cases top 509 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 509 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 509,166,036 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,216,800 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 80,971,925 cases so far and 991,231 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.