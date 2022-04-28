Global Covid cases top 511 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 511 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 511,565,815 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,228,089 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 81,189,379 cases so far and 992,722 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.