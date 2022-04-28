Global Covid cases top 511 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,065,496 on Wednesday, as 2,927 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s data shows.
This is the eighth consecutive day when the number of new cases breached the 2,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.
Altogether 32 deaths have been reported across the country since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 523,654.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 23 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,625.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate increased to 0.47 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.38 per cent after testing 4,888 samples during the period.
The recovery rate rose to 97.02 per cent with the recovery of 334 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.
Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.