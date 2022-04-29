Global Covid cases top 512 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 512 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 512,225,941 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,230,957 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 81,249,259 cases so far and 993,156 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.