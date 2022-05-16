Global Covid cases top 521 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,121,599 on Sunday with 2,487 new cases registered during the past 24 hours, showed the health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 13 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,214.
In North Korea, eight more deaths and 392,920 newly detected fevers were reported Monday, the North’s emergency anti-virus headquarters said. Around 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said.
After maintaining a widely disputed claim to be coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced Thursday that it had found its first Covid-19 patients since the pandemic began, reports AP.
Meanwhile, China reported 1,718 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the vast majority being infections without symptoms.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 33 Covid cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning which took the total caseload to 1,953,012.
With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 25th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.85 per cent from Saturday’s 0.55 per cent as 3,884 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.26 per cent as 269 patients recovered during this period.