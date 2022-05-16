International

Global Covid cases top 521 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People get tested inside their vehicles at a Covid-19 testing station on 14 January, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Americans can start requesting free at-home Covid-19 tests, limited to four free tests per home, when a federal website begins accepting orders on 19 January amid nationwide shortages
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 521 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 521,452,524 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,263,896 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 82,468,606 cases so far and 999,602 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,121,599 on Sunday with 2,487 new cases registered during the past 24 hours, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 13 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,214.

In North Korea, eight more deaths and 392,920 newly detected fevers were reported Monday, the North’s emergency anti-virus headquarters said. Around 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said.

After maintaining a widely disputed claim to be coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced Thursday that it had found its first Covid-19 patients since the pandemic began, reports AP.

Meanwhile, China reported 1,718 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the vast majority being infections without symptoms.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 33 Covid cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning which took the total caseload to 1,953,012.

With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 25th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.85 per cent from Saturday’s 0.55 per cent as 3,884 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.26 per cent as 269 patients recovered during this period.

