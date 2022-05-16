Global Covid cases top 521 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 521 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 521,452,524 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,263,896 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 82,468,606 cases so far and 999,602 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.