Global Covid cases top 530 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,146,033 on Thursday, with 1,213 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 18 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the total death toll to 524,525.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 28 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,356, health authorities said.
With no new Covid deaths reported during the period, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,130.
The daily test positivity rate remained unchanged at 0.65 per cent as 4,326 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Wednesday, the country saw 30 new cases with zero deaths.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.36 per cent as 195 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.