Global Covid cases top 530 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 530 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 530,313,294 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,307,781 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 85,570,755 cases so far and 1,030,775 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.