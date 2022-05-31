Global Covid cases top 532 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,158,582, as 2,833 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 25 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,611.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered one death from Covid-19 in 24 hours till Monday morning after one week, taking the total fatalities to 2,913, health authorities said.
Besides, the caseload mounted to 1,953,481 with 34 new cases recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The deceased was a woman from Dhaka Division.
The country last saw two Covid-linked deaths with 31 cases on 23 May. On Sunday, the country saw 40 new cases with zero deaths.
Of the two deaths recorded from 23 May to 29 May, both received two shots of Covid vaccines but did not receive a third dose or a booster dose, the DGHS mentioned.
None of the patients who died during the week had comorbidities.
The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.63 per cent from Monday’s 0.79 per cent as 5,362 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.39 per cent as 169 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.