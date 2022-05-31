Global Covid cases top 532 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 532 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 532,003,819 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,311,880 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 85,730,597 cases so far and 1,031,286 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.