Global Covid cases top 533 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People get tested inside their vehicles at a Covid-19 testing station on 14 January, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Americans can start requesting free at-home Covid-19 tests, limited to four free tests per home, when a federal website begins accepting orders on 19 January amid nationwide shortagesAFP

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 533 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 533,538,507 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,315,721 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 86,146,955 cases so far and 1,032,410 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,165,738 on Wednesday while 524,636 people have died from the virus, as per the data.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 34 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,541, health authorities said.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.63 percent from Tuesday’s 0.61 percent as 5,353 samples were tested, according to the DGHS.

The country on Tuesday saw 26 cases with zero deaths.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.42 per cent as 357 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.

