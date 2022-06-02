Global Covid cases top 533 million

Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 34 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,541, health authorities said.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.63 percent from Tuesday’s 0.61 percent as 5,353 samples were tested, according to the DGHS.
The country on Tuesday saw 26 cases with zero deaths.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.42 per cent as 357 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.