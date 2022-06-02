Global Covid cases top 533 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 533 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 533,538,507 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,315,721 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 86,146,955 cases so far and 1,032,410 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,165,738 on Wednesday while 524,636 people have died from the virus, as per the data.