Global Covid cases top 534 million

Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 22 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,563.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate dropped to 0.42 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.63 per cent as 5,225 samples were tested.
The country on Wednesday saw 34 cases with zero deaths.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.43 per cent as 268 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.