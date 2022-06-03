Global Covid cases top 534 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 534 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 534,122,368 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,317,436 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 86,271,283 cases so far and 1,032,862 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,169,599 on Thursday while 524,641 people have died from the virus, as per the data.