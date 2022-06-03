International

Global Covid cases top 534 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021
A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 534 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 534,122,368 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,317,436 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 86,271,283 cases so far and 1,032,862 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,169,599 on Thursday while 524,641 people have died from the virus, as per the data.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 22 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,563.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate dropped to 0.42 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.63 per cent as 5,225 samples were tested.

The country on Wednesday saw 34 cases with zero deaths.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.43 per cent as 268 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

Read more from International
Post Comment