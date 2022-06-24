Global Covid cases top 547 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 547 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 547,386,723 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,347,567 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 88,566,961 cases so far and 1,040,236 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.