Global Covid cases top 550 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 550 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 550,643,002 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,353,680 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 89,030,727 cases so far and 1,041,354 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.