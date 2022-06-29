Global Covid cases top 550 million

India reported 11,793 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,418,839, according to the data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday.
Besides, 27 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 525,047.
The daily positivity rate in the country stood at 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.36 per cent, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered three more Covid-linked deaths with 2,087 new infections in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The new figures took the country’s total death toll to 29,145 and the caseload to 1,969,361, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 15.47 per cent from Monday’s 15.20 per cent as 13,489 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The deceased included two women and a man. Two of them were from Chattogram division and the remaining one from Dhaka division.
On Monday, the country recorded 2,101 cases with two deaths from Covid-19.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.84 per cent from Monday’s 96.93 per cent as 200 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.