Global Covid cases top 551 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 551 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 551,682,658 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,356,166 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 89,236,449 cases so far and 1,042,291 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.