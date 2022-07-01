Global Covid cases top 552 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 552 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 552,586,175 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,357,864 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 89,360,080 cases so far and 1,042,678 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.