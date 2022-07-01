Global Covid cases top 552 million

India reported 19,118 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,471,282, as per data released by the federal health ministry on Thursday.
Besides, 39 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 525,116.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered four more Covid-linked deaths with 2,183 new cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning amid an upward trend in Covid infections.
The fresh cases took the country’s total caseload to 1,973,785 while the total fatalities rose to 29,149, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 15.70 per cent from Wednesday’s 15.23 per cent as 13,905 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
Of the deceased, three were men and one was a woman. Of them, two were from Chattogram division and one each from Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions.
On Wednesday, the country recorded 2,241 cases with zero deaths from Covid-19.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.64 per cent from Tuesday’s 96.73 per cent as 290 patients recovered during this period.