Global Covid cases top 556 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 556 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 556,309,899 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,364,392 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 89,731,799 cases so far and 1,043,879 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.