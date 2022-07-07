Global Covid cases top 557 million

India reported as many as 16,159 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,547,809, as per the data released by the federal health ministry Wednesday.
A total of 454,465 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country in 24 hours, added the ministry.
Besides, 28 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total toll to 525,270.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered four more Covid deaths with 1,728 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,984,700 and fatalities to 29,185, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate rose to 16.89 per cent from Tuesday’s 16.74 per cent as 10, 175 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The country last reported 13 Covid deaths with 368 cases on 5 March this year.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.23 per cent from Tuesday’s 96.28 per cent as 526 patients recovered during this period.
In June, the country reported 18 Covid deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.