Global Covid cases top 557 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 557 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 557,522,144 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,366,784 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 89,930,463 cases so far and 1,044,557 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.