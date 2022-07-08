Global Covid cases top 558 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 558 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 558,531,927 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,368,901 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 90,065,165 cases so far and 1,045,080 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.