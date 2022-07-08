Global Covid cases top 558 million

India reported as many as 18,418 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,587,302, as per the data released by the federal health ministry Thursday.
Besides, 35 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total toll to 525,305.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered three more Covid-linked deaths with 1,790 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,986,490 and the fatalities to 29,188, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly declined to 16.54 per cent from Wednesday’s 16.89 per cent as 10,822 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
Among the deceased, two were women and one was a man. They were from Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna divisions, respectively.
On Wednesday, the country recorded four Covid-linked deaths with 1,728 cases.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.17 per cent from Tuesday’s 96.23 per cent as 678 patients recovered during this period.