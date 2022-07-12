Global Covid cases top 561 million

India reported 16,678 fresh cases in 24 hours amid fears of new Covid-19 sub-variants, taking the total tally to 43,639,329, as per the federal health ministry data released Monday.
With this, the number of active cases in the country rose to 130,713.
According to the ministry, 26 new Covid-related deaths have also been recorded, pushing the overall toll to 525,454 in the country.
Covid situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered three more Covid-linked deaths with 521 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.
The fresh numbers took the country's total caseload to 1,990,375 and the fatalities to 29,203, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly dropped to 13.18 per cent from Sunday’s 17.47 per cent as 3,947 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.18 per cent as 1,105 patients recovered during the period.