Global Covid cases top 561 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 561 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 561,576,746 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,374,568 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 90,491,960 cases so far and 1,046,232 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.