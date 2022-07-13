Global Covid cases top 562 million

India reported 13,615 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,652,944, as per the federal health ministry data released on Tuesday.
With this, the number of active cases in the country rose to 131,043.
According to the ministry, 20 deaths related to Covid have been recorded in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 525,474 in the country.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered nine more Covid-linked deaths with 556 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.
The fresh numbers took the country's total caseload to 1,991,031 and the fatalities to 29,212, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 13.78 per cent from Monday’s 13.18 per cent as 4,799 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.22 per cent as 1,542 patients recovered during the period.