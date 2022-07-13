Global Covid cases top 562 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 562 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 562,846,844 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,376,711 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 90,683,223 cases so far and 1,046,613 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.