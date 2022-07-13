International

Global Covid cases top 562 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia on 17 June 2021. Reuters file photo

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 562 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 562,846,844 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,376,711 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 90,683,223 cases so far and 1,046,613 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India reported 13,615 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,652,944, as per the federal health ministry data released on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases in the country rose to 131,043.

According to the ministry, 20 deaths related to Covid have been recorded in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 525,474 in the country.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered nine more Covid-linked deaths with 556 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.

The fresh numbers took the country's total caseload to 1,991,031 and the fatalities to 29,212, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 13.78 per cent from Monday’s 13.18 per cent as 4,799 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.22 per cent as 1,542 patients recovered during the period.

