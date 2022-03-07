Global Covid death toll nears 6 million

The US has recorded 79,271,466 cases so far and 958,621 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,962,953 on Sunday as 5,476 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 158 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 515,036.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,056,525 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 652,438.
Global vaccine disparity continues, with only 6.95% of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared to more than 73% in high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported eight more Covid deaths with 529 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 2.63 per cent from Saturday’s 2.11 per cent after testing 20,062 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,085 while the caseload to 1,947,266.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 94.66 per cent with the recovery of 3,340 more patients during the 24-hour period.