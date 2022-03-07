Global Covid death toll nears 6 million

The global death toll from Covid-19 is fast approaching 6 million as Covid pandemic has entered its third year, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 446,163,541 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,998,819 Monday morning.

Despite availability of vaccine, the United States is nearing 1 million reported deaths on its own, the biggest official death toll in the world, reports AP.