Global Covid death toll top 3.9 million

The US has logged 45,218,829 cases and 731,263 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.

The death toll in the United States reached 700,000 on 2 October.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,680,488 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 604, 228.