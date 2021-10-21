Global Covid death toll top 3.9 million

The US has logged 45,218,829 cases and 731,263 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.
The death toll in the United States reached 700,000 on 2 October.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,680,488 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 604, 228.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,108,996 on Wednesday, as 14,623 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 197 deaths from the pandemic have been logged since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 452,651.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed six more lives and infected another 368 people in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,791 while the caseload climbed to 1,566,664 in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, four were men and two women.
The new cases were detected after testing 19,998 samples during the 24-hour period.
Besides, the recovery rate rose slightly to 97.63 per cent, with 481 more patients getting cured during the period.
So far, 1,529,549 people have recovered from the deadly virus infection, the DGHS added.