Global Covid death toll tops 5 million

The US has logged 46,089,514 cases and 746,982 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world, which reached 700,000 on 2 October.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,814,693 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 607,922.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,285,814 on Monday, as 12,514 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 251 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 458,437.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported two Covid-related deaths, the lowest this year, and another 214 cases of infections in 24 hours till Monday morning.
On 18 March, 2020, Bangladesh logged its first Covid-19 related death.
However, the daily case positivity rate declined to 1.08 per cent from Saturday’s 1.22 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,734 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatality figures reached 27,870 while the caseload climbed to 1,569,753, according to the DGHS.
On the 43th epidemiological week of the pandemic from 25 to 31 October, 45 covid-related deaths were reported in the country.
Of them, 39 did not receive any Covid vaccine while six were vaccinated. And of them, 23 had comorbidities.
However, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.78 per cent.
Also, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.70 per cent, which is the highest since the pandemic started its onslaught in the country.
In the 24-hour period, 202 more patients have recovered from the virus infection.