Global Covid death toll tops 5 million

The global death toll from Covid-19 has now crossed five million even with mass inoculations underway the world over, reports UNB.

The global Covid fatality figures and the total case count stand at 5,005,401 and 247,123,213, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global death toll from Covid-19 topped five million, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate healthcare systems, reports AP.