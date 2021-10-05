International

Global Covid fatalities top 4.8 million

UNB
Dhaka
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Reuters

The global Covid death toll has now surpassed 4.8 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total caseload and fatalities from Covid stand at 235,388,343 and 4,808,855, respectively, as of Tuesday morning.

So far, 395,582,948 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe, as per the university data.

The US has logged 43,852,255 cases and 703,278 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

Brazil has registered 21,478,546 cases so far. Its Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 598,152 as the country has been seeing a new wave of cases since January.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,834,702 on Monday, as 20,799 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, the health ministry data showed.

Besides, 180 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 448,997.

Situation in Bangladesh

Covid-19 claimed 18 more lives in Bangladesh, with 794 new cases being detected in 24 hours till Monday morning.

On Sunday, the country saw 18 Covid-related deaths and 617 cases.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 24,928 samples, which increased the daily case positivity rate to 3.19 per cent from Sunday’s 2.90 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 12th consecutive day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is considered safe for mass unlocking.

The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak at 32.55 per cent on 24 July this year.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,591 while the caseload mounted to 1,558,758, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.49 per cent, with the recovery of 834 more patients during the 24-hour period.

So far, 1,519,588 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS said.

