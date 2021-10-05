Global Covid fatalities top 4.8 million

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
Brazil has registered 21,478,546 cases so far. Its Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 598,152 as the country has been seeing a new wave of cases since January.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,834,702 on Monday, as 20,799 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, the health ministry data showed.
Besides, 180 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 448,997.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 claimed 18 more lives in Bangladesh, with 794 new cases being detected in 24 hours till Monday morning.
On Sunday, the country saw 18 Covid-related deaths and 617 cases.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 24,928 samples, which increased the daily case positivity rate to 3.19 per cent from Sunday’s 2.90 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 12th consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is considered safe for mass unlocking.
The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak at 32.55 per cent on 24 July this year.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,591 while the caseload mounted to 1,558,758, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.49 per cent, with the recovery of 834 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 1,519,588 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS said.