Global Covid fatalities top 4.8 million

The global Covid death toll has now surpassed 4.8 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total caseload and fatalities from Covid stand at 235,388,343 and 4,808,855, respectively, as of Tuesday morning.

So far, 395,582,948 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe, as per the university data.

The US has logged 43,852,255 cases and 703,278 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.