Global faith leaders urge ban on LGBT+ 'conversion therapy'

More than 300 religious leaders from 35 countries on Wednesday called for a ban on "conversion therapies" which attempt to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The call for an end to the practice, often done in the name of a religious faith, was issued in a statement by the British Ozanne Foundation before a London conference.

Among the signatories were representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh faiths, including Nobel Peace Prize winner and retired archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"We call for all attempts to change, suppress or erase a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression -- commonly known as 'conversion therapy' - to end, and for these harmful practices to be banned," they said.